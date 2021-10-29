West Branch re-writes record books in playoff win

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Warriors have had a season to remember and their high-powered offense did not slow down in the opening round of the Division IV OHSAA high school football playoffs Friday night.
The Warriors broke a slew of team records en route to a 45-8 victory over CVCA.
Dru DeShields threw for three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards while rushing for another score in the win. He is now the single-season record holder for passing yards in a season at West Branch with 2,898.
Steven Marra had two rushing scores in the game while the team broke single-season records for first downs, points scored and total yards in a season.
West Branch (11-0) will now face Poland (8-3) in round two next week.
