West Branch prevails behind Everett & Leone

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming off of their 54-48 win over Fitch, West Branch added another victory as they topped East Palestine at home – 78-25. Nick Everett and Reese Leone scored 17 and 16 points respectively for the Warriors. Nick Pidgeon added 10 points.

East Palestine’s lone scorer in double figures was Jonathan Bertovitch. Number 11 scored 17 points and connected on 4 three-point shots. The Bulldogs (0-1) are set to participate in the Union Tip-Off Tournament this weekend.

West Branch began last year with a 5-0 mark. The Warriors (2-0) will now begin their EBC schedule at Alliance on Friday.