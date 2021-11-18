West Branch prepares for Ursuline; look back at their run through EBC

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch (13-0) will play this Friday in the Region 13 championship against Ursuline (9-3) for the opportunity to play in the state final four. Last year, the Fighting Irish handed the Warriors a 38-31 playoff defeat.

The Warriors finished the regular season for the fourth time in school history with an undefeated record. In the process, West Branch was crowned the Eastern Buckeye Conference champions for the second consecutive year. That marked the first time since 1998 and 1999 that the Warriors had accomplished that feat.

Carrollton, coached by Jim Tsilimos, closed out their season with eight wins. However, the Warriors couldn’t get by St. Clairsville — a team who defeated Carrollton in their season opener — in the second round of the Division IV playoffs as they fell 38-9.

Salem’s offensive firepower was on display as they posted 62 (against Beaver Local) and 66 points (against Minerva) in a pair of games this season. The Quakers were held below 35 points just twice this year.

The pass happy EBC featured four quarterbacks who threw for over 2,400 yards and 22 touchdowns. Three receivers hauled in over 1,000 yards throughout the 2021 season as well.

2021 EBC Standings

West Branch – (13-0)

Carrollton – 4-2 (8-4)

Salem – 3-3 (8-4)

Canton South – 3-3 (7-4)

Alliance – 3-3 (3-7)

Marlington – 2-4 (3-7)

Minerva – 0-6 (0-10)

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

West Branch – 47.8

Salem – 40.9

Canton South – 37.6

Carrollton – 32.6

Alliance – 27.0

Marlington – 21.6

Minerva – 5.1

Scoring Defense

West Branch – 19.9

Canton South – 21.8

Salem – 23.6

Carrollton – 26.4

Alliance – 28.7

Marlington – 33.0

Minerva – 54.0

Total Offense

West Branch – 471.2

Salem – 460.9

Canton South – 387.9

Carrollton – 353.2

Alliance – 329.7

Marlington – 315.5

Minerva – 156.5

Rushing Offense

Carrollton – 253.5

Salem – 216.3

West Branch – 195.6

Alliance – 140.6

Canton South – 120.6

Marlington – 65.2

Minerva – 31.5

Passing Offense

West Branch – 275.5

Canton South – 267.3

Marlington – 250.3

Salem – 244.6

Alliance – 189.1

Minerva – 125.0

Carrollton – 99.7

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing Leaders

Passing Yards

1. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 3330

2. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 2905

3. Poochie Snyder (Canton South) – 2880

4. Connor Evanich (Marlington) – 2496

5. Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance) – 1815

Touchdowns

1. Poochie Snyder (Canton South) – 37

2. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 36

3. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 33

4. Connor Evanich (Marlington) – 22

5. Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance) – 14

Completion Percentage (50 attempts or more)

1. Poochie Snyder (Canton South) – 72.9% (221-303)

2. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 71.5% (243-340)

3. Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance) – 69.3% (174-251)

4. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 68.7% (233-339)

5. Connor Evanich (Marlington) – 52.8% (187-354)

Rushing Leaders

Rushing Yards

1. Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton) – 2231

2. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 1321

3. Steven Marra (West Branch) – 1195

4. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 1121

5. Kayden Davis (Alliance) – 843

Touchdowns

1. Steven Marra (West Branch) – 30

2. Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton) – 21

3. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 20

4. Kayden Davis (Alliance) – 16

4. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 16

Yards Per Carry (50 carries or more)

1. Dru DeShields (West Branch) – 8.4

2. Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 6.8

2. Dominic Maniscalco (Salem) – 6.8

4. Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton) – 6.2

5. Steven Marra (West Branch) – 5.8

Receiving Leaders

Receptions

1. Blaize Exline (Salem) – 125

2. Nick Wilson (West Branch) – 80

3. Caleb Lott (Canton South) – 78

4. Rome Sims (Marlington) – 67

5. Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch) – 55

6. Beau Himmelheber (Marlington) – 50

7. Akil Martin (Canton South) – 48

8. Christian Martig (West Branch) – 45

9. Cooper Scarlott (Marlington) – 43

10. Kayden Davis (Alliance) – 41

Receiving Yards

1. Blaize Exline (Salem) – 1424

2. Nick Wilson (West Branch) – 1260

3. Caleb Lott (Canton South) – 1011

4. Cooper Scarlott (Marlington) – 804

5. Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch) – 790

6. Rome Sims (Marlington) – 767

7. Akil Martin (Canton South) – 706

8. Beau Himmelheber (Marlington) – 630

9. Christian Martig (West Branch) – 624

10. Ramhir Hawkins (Alliance) – 549

Yards Per Catch (10 catches or more)

1. Nolan Kibler (Minerva) – 19.3

2. Cooper Scarlott (Marlington) – 18.7

3. Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton) – 16.8

4. Nick Wilson (West Branch) – 15.8

5. Ethan Banner (Carrollton) – 15.2

6. Wyatt Dillon (Marlington) – 14.7

6. Akil Martin (Canton South) – 14.7

6. Austin Sinkovich (Salem) – 14.7

9. Tavon Castle (Canton South) – 14.6

10. Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch) – 14.4