West Branch posts senior night win over Columbiana
Reese Leone scored 20 points to lead the Warriors
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) - Reese Leone and Nick Everett scored 35 of West Branch’s points in their 56-52 senior
night victory over Columbiana. Leone led the team with 20 and Everett added 15 of his
own. They also combined to go 9 of 11 at the free throw line (including 5 of 6 in the 4th).
The Warriors now improve to 15-6 as they’ve won 8 of their last 9 since the middle of
January.
Columbiana ends the regular season with a 12-10 mark. The Clippers were led by Erik
Hopfenziz, who scored 24 points and snagged 11 boards. Hopfenziz sank 5 three-point
baskets. Columbiana will face East Palestine on Tuesday in the Salem Sectional
Semifinal.
West Branch is set to conclude the regular season with a Friday matchup with Hubbard
on the road. Then, they’ll welcome Niles on Tuesday in the 8/9 game of the Boardman
District.