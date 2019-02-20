West Branch posts senior night win over Columbiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) - Reese Leone and Nick Everett scored 35 of West Branch’s points in their 56-52 senior

night victory over Columbiana. Leone led the team with 20 and Everett added 15 of his

own. They also combined to go 9 of 11 at the free throw line (including 5 of 6 in the 4th).

The Warriors now improve to 15-6 as they’ve won 8 of their last 9 since the middle of

January.

Columbiana ends the regular season with a 12-10 mark. The Clippers were led by Erik

Hopfenziz, who scored 24 points and snagged 11 boards. Hopfenziz sank 5 three-point

baskets. Columbiana will face East Palestine on Tuesday in the Salem Sectional

Semifinal.

West Branch is set to conclude the regular season with a Friday matchup with Hubbard

on the road. Then, they’ll welcome Niles on Tuesday in the 8/9 game of the Boardman

District.

