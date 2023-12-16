BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outscored Louisville 29-11 to end the game and post a 41-28 win over the Leopards. The Warriors improve to a perfect 7-0 this season while Louisville fell to 6-2.

Audrey Eaton led West Branch in scoring with 10 as Mikalyn Woods and Chloe Dennis each scored 7 apiece. Carter Shepherd finished with 5 points and 8 boards.

The Warriors will travel to Ursuline on Wednesday.

Three Lady Leopards scored as Brooke Haren led the way with 12 and Courtney Barwick finish one-point behind with 11. Taylor McCully added 5.

Next Saturday, Louisville will play host to Canton McKinley.