West Branch posts league win; 10 Warriors scored

Carrollton turned the ball over 22 times

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch girls finished off a dominating afternoon by registering a 49-23 win over visiting-Carrollton. The Lady Warriors began the game on a 34-10 run in the opening half.

Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points. Carly Scarpitti added 7 points as well. A total of ten girls scored for West Branch.

The Carrollton Lady Warriors fall to 1-8 overall. Monday, Carrollton will pay a visit to Indian Valley.

West Branch will participate in the South Range Holiday Classic on Friday.

