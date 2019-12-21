West Branch posts league win; 10 Warriors scored

West Branch is set to participate in South Range's Holiday Classic

Carrollton turned the ball over 22 times

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch girls finished off a dominating afternoon by registering a 49-23 win over visiting-Carrollton. The Lady Warriors began the game on a 34-10 run in the opening half.

Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points. Carly Scarpitti added 7 points as well. A total of ten girls scored for West Branch.

The Carrollton Lady Warriors fall to 1-8 overall. Monday, Carrollton will pay a visit to Indian Valley.

