West Branch pitcher tosses no-hitter against Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch pitcher Jordan Anderson tossed a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Howland Wednesday afternoon in high school softball action.

Anderson tossed six hitless innings with 10 strikeouts in the win for the Warriors.

Anderson, along with Destany Blake, Sydney Mercer and Skyler Greeneisen, tallied two hits and an RBI.

Sam Morris drove in three runs in the win for West Branch. Eris Dugan drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors.

Rylee Pittman went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Howland drops to 6-10 on the season.

West Branch improves to 9-5 overall on the campaign.