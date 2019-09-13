West Branch picks up 10th win; Warriors roll past Carrollton

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles quarterback Zack Leonard is looking to continue the red-hot start to his junior campaign Friday night against East in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

So far this season, Leonard has tossed for 432 yards and four touchdowns while completing nearly 53% of his passes.

Leonard has also rushed for 70 yards and an additional four trips to the endzone.

The Red Dragons' standout is most proud of the chemistry that he's developed with all of his wide receivers.

He models his game after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, even wearing number six on the practice field.