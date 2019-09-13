West Branch picks up 10th win; Warriors roll past Carrollton

Sports

The Warriors topped the Warriors 3-0 on Thursday night.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Branch Warriors volleyball

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped Carrollton 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-17) Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

Sydney Mercer led the Warriors with 13 kills. Jessica Bock added 17 points and 4 aces. sydney Mercer tallied 11 points and 8 aces.

Elise Wallace piled up 20 assists in the win for the Warriors.

With the victory, West Branch improves to 10-2 overall on the season.

The Warriors return to action on Saturday on the road against Girard at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com