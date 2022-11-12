RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch football team punched their ticket to the Division IV Region 13 championship game as they topped Buchtel 41-33.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

West Branch would fall behind 17-6 but allowed just two touchdowns in the second half.

Warriors quarterback Dru Deshields had another strong outing, throwing for three touchdown passes and rushing for two more.

The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson.