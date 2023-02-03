SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – After an 11-point West Branch fourth-quarter lead at Salem was cut to just one point late, the Warriors held on for a 49-47 win.

West Branch’s Jaxon Robb finished with a team-high 11 points, Jeremiah Thomas scored 10 points and Cooper Anderson and Gavin Gregory both scored seven apiece.

Thomas, a freshman for the Warriors, said he’s been in situations like this before, but never that loud. Thomas would hit two clutch free throws late in the game.

The Quakers were led by Caden Swiger with a game-high 22 points as Salem drops to 7-12 after the loss.

West Branch head coach Michael Brown said this win is huge for this team as they move toward tournament basketball, especially seeing the young players step up.

The Warriors improve to 8-9 on the year and completed the season sweep against the Quakers.