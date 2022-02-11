BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch officially approved Tim Cooper as the Warriors’ new head football coach on Friday.

Cooper replaces Ken Harris who stepped down from the job in January after leading the program for three seasons.



“The most enjoyable part of coaching at West Branch is the great kids we have in our district,”

said Cooper. “They work tirelessly, they have a great attitude, and they are a joy to be around.”

Cooper has been with the West Branch football program for the past two seasons. He served as offensive coordinator for an offense that averaged 469 total yards per game in 2021.



“Another special part of coaching at West Branch is the constant outpouring of support from the

community in our sports programs,” Cooper said. “It is a unique and special place.”



“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the great program of West Branch football,” added

Cooper. “We will strive to build upon the great tradition already in place.”

Cooper is a graduate of Western Reserve High School and was a four-year letter winner for the Blue Devils. He went on to play college football at Waynesburg.