BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Warriors scored in double-figures as West Branch topped Urban Scholars 75-40.

Jeremiah Thomas (13), Jaxon Robb (12), Camden Lane (11) and Cooper Anderson (10) all finished with double-digit scoring outputs. Robb hauled down six rebounds while Lane dished out five assists.

The Warriors have now won five in a row to improve to 6-1.

Saturday, West Branch will play host to Canfield in a girls/boys doubleheader.

Benjaylin Hawkins took game-high honors with 15 points for Urban Scholars.

The Hawks are set to meet Minerva on Friday.