BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Warriors scored in double-figures as West Branch topped Urban Scholars 75-40.
Jeremiah Thomas (13), Jaxon Robb (12), Camden Lane (11) and Cooper Anderson (10) all finished with double-digit scoring outputs. Robb hauled down six rebounds while Lane dished out five assists.
The Warriors have now won five in a row to improve to 6-1.
Saturday, West Branch will play host to Canfield in a girls/boys doubleheader.
Benjaylin Hawkins took game-high honors with 15 points for Urban Scholars.
The Hawks are set to meet Minerva on Friday.