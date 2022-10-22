BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch looks to post their ninth straight victory and topple rival-Salem to close out the regular season. The Quakers seek to upend the Warriors and make their push entering Week 11.

On the Warriors’ opening drive, West Branch drove down the field which was capped by Boston Mulinix’s 3-yard touchdown run to take an 8-0 lead.

On Salem’s first offensive possession, the Quakers were called for a false start penalty inside of the Warriors’ two-yard line. Hayden Tomidajeicz came on and booted through the uprights a 23-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 8-3 late in the first quarter.

Not even a minute passed, Dru DeShields connected with Christian Martig on a 55-yard touchdown to give the Warriors’ a 14-3 advantage with 3:17 remaining in the opening quarter.

Facing a fourth down inside their own territory, coach Ron Johnson rolled the dice and it paid off. Several plays later, Jackson Johnson passed a touchdown to Ross Davidson from 8-yards out to get the Quakers back within four points (14-10).

After a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Salem recovered. On the first play from scrimmage, Jackson Johnson struck again. This time to Caden Swiger for 18-yards to take a 17-14 lead.

Following an Anthony Perry catch placing West Branch inside of Salem’s 10-yard line (at the 9), the Warriors moved the ball to the goal line. On fourth down, DeShields called his own number – as he dove his way into the end zone for six points (21-17).

The offenses were not going to give in – Salem struck again. Johnson to Davidson hooked up from 58-yards out to put the Quakers back on top with 3:21 left in the first half (24-21).

Before the end of the half, Martig caught another touchdown from DeShields to give the Warriors the four-point lead with 1:02 remaining (28-24).

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 23, 2021 – West Branch, 43-42 (OT)

Aug. 29, 2020 – West Branch, 44-20

Nov. 2, 2019 – Salem, 46-27

Oct. 27, 2018 – Salem, 30-20

Oct. 28, 2017 – Salem, 48-8

2022 Eastern Buckeye Conference Standings

*West Branch – 4-0 (8-1)

*Alliance – 4-1 (8-2)

*Carrollton – 3-2 (7-3)

*Salem – 2-2 (6-3)

Marlington – 1-4 (1-9)

Minerva – 0-5 (0-9)

*-clinched playoff berth