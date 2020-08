West Branch's battle with Salem was suspended due to weather at halftime Friday night with the Warriors leading the Quakers 14-0.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch’s battle with Salem was suspended due to weather at halftime Friday night with the Warriors leading the Quakers 14-0.

West Branch Quarterback Brock Hillyer connected with Josh Gregory on a touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

The game was delayed twice for lightning, before it was officially suspended. The game will resume Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.