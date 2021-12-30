BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch got to 6-0 following its 64-45 win over Ravenna. Through six games, the Warriors’ players have allowed an average of 39.2 points to be scored by their opponents.

Dru DeShields scored a season-high 26 points to lead the way for West Branch. Jaxon Hendershott and Nick Wilson scored 10 and 9 points respectively.

For the game, the Warriors shot 80.0% from the foul line (12-15) and drained four three-point baskets.

The Warriors will look to continue their undefeated season when they travel to Canton South for an EBC tilt on Tuesday.

Junior Mason Ross paced Ravenna with 15 points.

On Tuesday, the Ravens will visit Akron Springfield.