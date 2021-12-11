POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team held off a late Poland rally to grab a win at the United Way Holiday Classic 46-42 Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Warriors led for the majority of the game including taking a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter.

But Poland outscored West Branch 16-7 in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit as low as three but were unable to pull any closer.

Anna Lippiatt led the Warriors with 13 points in the win.

For Poland, Connie Cougras led the Bulldogs with 11 points while Morgan Kluchar added 10.