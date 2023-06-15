BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch High School has announced the hiring of Scott Loudon as the new varsity boys basketball coach.

The 1992 West Branch graduate has spent the last eight years as the junior varsity coach at Minerva High School.

He began his coaching career in the mid-1990s as a junior high coach at West Branch. He later moved up to the high school level as the freshmen coach for 12 years, and the junior varsity coach for six years.

Loudon is a 1997 West Branch Hall of Fame inductee. During his playing days, he was a three-sport standout for the Warriors.

He helped the football program win two league titles with a pair of playoff berths. In basketball, he helped West Branch capture two league titles and a district title.

Coach Loudon earned All NBC in football, basketball and baseball both his junior and senior years. He was the NBC league MVP in basketball during his senior season.