West Branch High School Soccer Schedule

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – at Hubbard
• Aug. 31 – Minerva
• Sept. 2 – Ravenna
• Sept. 7 – Carrollton
• Sept. 9 – Sandy Valley
• Sept. 11 – at Niles
• Sept. 14 – at Alliance
• Sept. 16 – at Waterloo
• Sept. 18 – at Canfield
• Sept. 23 – United
• Sept. 25 – at Howland
• Sept. 28 – at Canton South
• Oct. 2 – East Liverpool
• Oct. 5 – Marlington
• Oct. 7 – Crestview
• Oct. 12 – at Salem
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 17 – Dover
• Aug. 23 – at Howland
• Aug. 26 – at Berkshire
• Aug. 28 – at Boardman
• Sept. 1 – at Minerva
• Sept. 4 – North Ridgeville
• Sept. 8 – at Carrollton
• Sept. 11 – at Poland
• Sept. 15 – Alliance
• Sept. 18 – at Canfield
• Sept. 21 – Kenston
• Sept. 25 – United
• Sept. 29 – Canton South
• Oct. 2 – at Fitch
• Oct. 6 – at Marlington
• Oct. 9 – Beaver Local
• Oct. 13 – Salem
West Branch High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Green and White
School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
