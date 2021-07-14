West Branch High School Soccer Schedule

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – at Hubbard

• Aug. 31 – Minerva

• Sept. 2 – Ravenna

• Sept. 7 – Carrollton

• Sept. 9 – Sandy Valley

• Sept. 11 – at Niles

• Sept. 14 – at Alliance

• Sept. 16 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 18 – at Canfield

• Sept. 23 – United

• Sept. 25 – at Howland

• Sept. 28 – at Canton South

• Oct. 2 – East Liverpool

• Oct. 5 – Marlington

• Oct. 7 – Crestview

• Oct. 12 – at Salem

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – Dover

• Aug. 23 – at Howland

• Aug. 26 – at Berkshire

• Aug. 28 – at Boardman

• Sept. 1 – at Minerva

• Sept. 4 – North Ridgeville

• Sept. 8 – at Carrollton

• Sept. 11 – at Poland

• Sept. 15 – Alliance

• Sept. 18 – at Canfield

• Sept. 21 – Kenston

• Sept. 25 – United

• Sept. 29 – Canton South

• Oct. 2 – at Fitch

• Oct. 6 – at Marlington

• Oct. 9 – Beaver Local

• Oct. 13 – Salem

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

