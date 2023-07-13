BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 21 – at Howland

• Aug. 24 – Streetsboro

• Aug. 28 – at Berkshire

• Aug. 30 – United

• Sept. 6 – Minerva

• Sept. 9 – Chagrin Falls

• Sept. 13 – at Marlington

• Sept. 18 – Louisville

• Sept. 20 – at Alliance

• Sept. 25 – at Canfield

• Sept. 27 – at Carrollton

• Oct. 4 – Salem

• Oct. 7 – United

• Oct. 11 – at Walsh Jesuit

• Oct. 14 – South Range

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 21 – Crestview

• Aug. 31 – Ravenna

• Sept. 2 – at Newton Falls

• Sept. 5 – at Minerva

• Sept. 9 – Boardman

• Sept. 12 – Marlington

• Sept. 14 – Columbiana

• Sept. 19 – Alliance

• Sept. 21 – Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 26 – Carrollton

• Oct. 3 – at Salem

• Oct. 10 – United

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the WBHS soccer schedule please contact support.