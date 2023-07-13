BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 21 – at Howland
• Aug. 24 – Streetsboro
• Aug. 28 – at Berkshire
• Aug. 30 – United
• Sept. 6 – Minerva
• Sept. 9 – Chagrin Falls
• Sept. 13 – at Marlington
• Sept. 18 – Louisville
• Sept. 20 – at Alliance
• Sept. 25 – at Canfield
• Sept. 27 – at Carrollton
• Oct. 4 – Salem
• Oct. 7 – United
• Oct. 11 – at Walsh Jesuit
• Oct. 14 – South Range
2023 boys’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 21 – Crestview
• Aug. 31 – Ravenna
• Sept. 2 – at Newton Falls
• Sept. 5 – at Minerva
• Sept. 9 – Boardman
• Sept. 12 – Marlington
• Sept. 14 – Columbiana
• Sept. 19 – Alliance
• Sept. 21 – Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 26 – Carrollton
• Oct. 3 – at Salem
• Oct. 10 – United
West Branch High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Green and White
School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
