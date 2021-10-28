West Branch High School Basketball Schedules

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the West Branch High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Ravenna

Dec. 3 – at Alliance

Dec. 4 – Urban Scholars

Dec. 7 – South Range

Dec. 10 – Carrollton

Dec. 14 – East

Dec. 18 – Canfield

Dec. 22 – Mount Union Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 – Salem

Jan. 4 – at Canton South

Jan. 7 – Minerva

Jan. 11 – Marlington

Jan. 14 – Alliance

Jan. 21 – at Carrollton

Jan. 25 – Lake Center Christian

Jan. 28 – at Salem

Feb. 4 – at Minerva

Feb. 8 – Kenmore

Feb. 11 – at Marlington

Feb. 15 – at Hubbard

Feb. 18 – Waterloo

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 20 – at Garfield

Nov. 23 – Canfield

Nov. 27 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 1 – at Alliance

Dec. 4 – Carrollton

Dec. 8 – Fitch

Dec. 11 – at Poland (United Way Classic)

Dec. 15 – Salem

Dec. 18 – at Canton South

Dec. 20 – at GlenOak

Dec. 22 – Minerva

Dec. 29 – at New Philadelphia

Jan. 5 – Marlington

Jan. 8 – Alliance

Jan. 12 – at Carrollton

Jan. 15 – at Chippewa

Jan. 19 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 22 – at Salem

Jan. 29 – Canton South

Feb. 2 – Boardman

Feb. 5 – at Minerva

Feb. 9 – at Marlington

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and Black

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

