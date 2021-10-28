West Branch High School Basketball Schedules

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the West Branch High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – Ravenna
Dec. 3 – at Alliance
Dec. 4 – Urban Scholars
Dec. 7 – South Range
Dec. 10 – Carrollton
Dec. 14 – East
Dec. 18 – Canfield
Dec. 22 – Mount Union Holiday Classic
Dec. 28 – Salem
Jan. 4 – at Canton South
Jan. 7 – Minerva
Jan. 11 – Marlington
Jan. 14 – Alliance
Jan. 21 – at Carrollton
Jan. 25 – Lake Center Christian
Jan. 28 – at Salem
Feb. 4 – at Minerva
Feb. 8 – Kenmore
Feb. 11 – at Marlington
Feb. 15 – at Hubbard
Feb. 18 – Waterloo
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 20 – at Garfield
Nov. 23 – Canfield
Nov. 27 – at East Liverpool
Dec. 1 – at Alliance
Dec. 4 – Carrollton
Dec. 8 – Fitch
Dec. 11 – at Poland (United Way Classic)
Dec. 15 – Salem
Dec. 18 – at Canton South
Dec. 20 – at GlenOak
Dec. 22 – Minerva
Dec. 29 – at New Philadelphia
Jan. 5 – Marlington
Jan. 8 – Alliance
Jan. 12 – at Carrollton
Jan. 15 – at Chippewa
Jan. 19 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 22 – at Salem
Jan. 29 – Canton South
Feb. 2 – Boardman
Feb. 5 – at Minerva
Feb. 9 – at Marlington
West Branch High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Green and Black
School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
