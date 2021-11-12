West Branch headed to regional championships after win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch is moving on in the Division IV OHSAA high school football playoffs after a 26-19 victory over Perry Friday night in Boardman.
The Warriors (13-0) will move on to face Ursuline (9-3) after their win over Glenville.
Perry finishes the season with a record of 10-3.
