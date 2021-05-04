West Branch graduate among Mount Union standouts earning postseason honors

Max Craig was named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference First Team

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union freshman and West Branch High School graduate Max Craig was named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference First Team.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk was named the Bob Packard Offensive Back of the Year as he led the conference with 398.3 passing yards per game and 21 passing touchdowns. In four games, he completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,593 yards.

Jesse Vail was named the Lee J. Tressel Most Outstanding Defensive Back after recording a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and 20 tackles this season.

Other Mount Union players named to the First Team were:

Senior Derrick Harvey, Jr. (Akron / Buchtel) and junior Wayne Ruby, Jr. (Miami, Fla. / Flanagan), offensive lineman in junior John Valentine (Ashland), junior defensive lineman Eli Beers (Canal Fulton / Northwest), linebackers in sophomore Mason McMillen (Wadsworth) and senior Kordell Ford (Massillon / Massillon Washington) and sophomore defensive back Josh Jones (Akron / St. Vincent-St. Mary).

Honorable mention honors were awarded to the following Mount Union players:

Senior wide receiver Jaden Manley (Columbus / Bishop Hartley), senior defensive back Malik Britt (Bossier City, La. / Airline) and sophomore linebacker Marcus Saahir (Akron / Hoban).