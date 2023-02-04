BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — After a slow start to the game, West Branch used a huge second quarter to separate from Springfield and never looked back during the 58-35 win for the Warriors.

Livvie Showalter led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points while Chloe Dennison scored 12 points and Sophie Gregory and Mikalyn Fitts both finished with 8 points each.

Gregory said the Warriors feel like underdogs and they are using that mentality to gain confidence against any team they play during a stretch of five wins in six games.

For the Tigers, Madi Lesnak tied the game-high with 14 points. Marianna Tuscano also reached double figures, scoring 10 points in the loss.

This is only Springfield’s third loss this season, as it drops to 17-3 after having its six-game win streak snapped.

West Branch improves to 9-11 with the win. Head Coach Walt DeShields said the team’s pressure and shot-making helped in the big win and will fuel their confidence as we inch toward tournament play.