West Branch Girls handle Perry; Warriors now one win away from State Final Four

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped Perry 44-36 in the Division III Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals at Barberton High School Tuesday night.
Carly Scarpitti led the Warriors with 16 points in the win. Peyton Alazaus added 15 for West Branch.
Madyson Hacking scored a game-high 17 points for Perry. The Pirates finish the year 20-6.
West Branch improves to 23-3 overall on the season. The Warriors advance to face Laurel in the Division III Regional Final Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.