BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Steven Marra has committed to continue his football career at Ashland University.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Ashland University. Thankful for the support from my family and the WB community. Also, thank you to the Ashland football staff. Go Eagles! @ashlandfb @CoachOwens_ @CoachStacy_ @WarriorsWB pic.twitter.com/C8Gqm8XBtD — Steven Marra (@StevenMarra9) January 28, 2022

Marra is a First Team All-State linebacker. He also he rushed for over 1,200 yards last season and shattered the single-season record with 37 touchdowns, leading the Warriors to 13 wins and their second consecutive conference title.