West Branch features 3 double-digit scorers; Warriors get by Waterloo

The Warriors have won at least 16 games in each of the past four seasons

West Branch Warriors High School Basketball

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch gets by Waterloo, 53-45, as part of a President’s Day non-conference matinee matchup.

Dru DeShields led the way for the Warriors with 14 points. Josh Gregory and Nick Wilson each were in double-figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.

West Branch (16-5) — who clinched a share of the EBC championship — will close out the regular season on Friday when they travel to Austintown to face Fitch.

Kyle Shockley took game-high honors with 23 points for the Vikings. Number 12 was coming off a performance against Jackson-Milton on Friday where he scored 34 points.

Waterloo — who possesses a 9-3 MVAC Scarlet Tier record — will finish up their league schedule this week when they meet Springfield on Friday and then travel to Mineral Ridge on Saturday.

