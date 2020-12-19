West Branch falls late to Marlington

The Dukes split last year's meetings with West Branch

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Marlington rebounded from a six-point deficit at halftime (18-12) to score a 40-39 win on the road at West Branch.

The Dukes (1-3) were led by Casey Miller’s 18 points on four three-pointer baskets. Drew Denham closed out his night with seven points and six assists.

West Branch opened last year with a 5-1 mark. This year, they’re 4-2 following Friday night’s setback.

Dru DeShields poured in a team-high 16 points for the Warriors. Nick Wilson and Josh Gregory each scored eight.

West Branch begins next week with a road trip to take on Lake Center Christian on Tuesday. Marlington is scheduled to meet Canfield on Saturday.