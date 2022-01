BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch earned their 15th win of the season following their 54-35 victory over Canton South.

Sophie Gregory led West Branch with 14 points and 8 assists. Hannah Egli, Sydney Mercer and Anna Lippiatt all had 9 points each.

The Lady Warriors (15-4, 8-2 EBC) are set to play host to Boardman Feb. 2 for their Senior Night.

Canton South was paced by Makayla Smith (9) and Sydney Comer (8).

Alliance is matched against Canton South (12-7, 3-6 EBC) Wednesday.