West Branch downs Fairless after a dominating third quarter

West Branch has won four of their last five games in the month of December

West Branch Warriors High School Basketball

Credit: Matt_Brown/E+/Getty Images

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Down by five at halftime (27-22), West Branch rallied past Fairless in the second half to post a 49-40 win.

The Lady Warriors outscored the Falcons 11-1 in the third quarter.

Sydney Mercer led West Branch with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jillian Pidgeon added 12.

West Branch improves to 5-2.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors will visit Canton South for a league matchup.

Fairless’ junior center Grace Lyon nearly finished with a double-double as she had 14 points and nine boards. Emily Cole closed out her night with 12 points.

The Falcons are scheduled to play Coventry at home.

