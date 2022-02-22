BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Warriors dominated the Niles Red Dragons 67-30 in Division 2 boys tournament action on Tuesday night to advance. The victory improves the Warriors to 18-5 on the season, while the Dragons close the year with a 3-19 mark.



“It was a tournament game, our first one. We didn’t lose our focus and treated tonight like every other game, and we did our thing tonight,” Warriors Jaxon Hendershott said.



“We are going to give our best effort, no matter who we are playing,” Warriors Nick Wilson added. “We go out there and play for each other.”



Seniors Nick Wilson would score 18 and Jaxon Hendershott 11 for the Warriors. Junior Dru DeShields would score 17 points while grabbing 18 rebounds.



The Warriors jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before the Dragons were finally able to get on the scoreboard at 2:21 of the first period on a Sam Perrone jumper. The Warriors would go on to hold a 19-4 lead at the end of the period.



“Everybody really shot the ball well,” Warriors coach Michael Brown stated. “We could tell by the energy level when they came back into the locker room (following warm-up) that we were going to have a good first quarter. You could tell guys were ready to play.”



The Warriors would continue to pull away in the second quarter as they build a 25-point, 31-6 advantage late in the frame. They would eventually hold a 33-10 lead at the intermission.



They would continue to pour it on to start the second half with a 7-0 run to hold a 30-point 40-10 lead early in the third quarter. But the Dragons kept fighting as they closed the third period outscoring the Warriors 9-4 and a 44-19 deficit at the end of the period.



The Warriors would outscore the Dragons 23-11 in the final frame to reach the final 37-point margin. But in that period, Hendershott would break his own single-season three-point scoring mark with a trey to reach his 74th on the year.



“At this point, it’s always a goal to beat my own record from last year. It feels good to accomplish that. But the games are more important. I don’t care if I’m shooting 0 for 20, or 8 for 9, it’s just a game. Go out and have fun,” Hendershott remarked.



Perrone would lead the Dragons with 8 points while Nate Coots came off the bench to score 7. Nick Arnaut led them on the boards with 6 caroms.



“We’re a pretty young team,” Red Dragons coach Doug Foster admitted. “We lost a lot of close games, although obviously, that team (West Branch) lights it up. They have size and shooters.”