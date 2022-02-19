BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped Edgewood 66-22 Saturday afternoon to win the sectionals.

The Lady Warriors outscored their first two opponents in the playoffs by a total score of 134-41.

Sophie Gregory led the Warriors with 17 points. Anna Lippiatt added 14 while Livvie Showalter scored 8 and hauled down eight boards.

West Branch improved to 19-5.

Next up will be a matchup against Poland on Wednesday in the District Semifinals. West Branch edged the Bulldogs earlier in the season by four points (46-42 on Dec. 11).

Edgewood was led by Kaci Kanicki’s 11 points.