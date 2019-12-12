West Branch cruises, 5 Warriors score 6 or more points

Live Now
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Warriors won their game tonight 47-24 at Marlington. West Branch outscored the Dukes in the second half, 24-8. Jillian Pidgeon, Hannah Ridgway, Anna Lippiatt, and Jessica Book all scored 7 points each. Sammie Tuel added 6 points. Ten Warriors scored at least 2 points tonight.

The Dukes were led by Maria Warner and Allison Lacher, who scored 8 points respectively.

West Branch returns home to face Minerva on Saturday while Marlington pays a visit to Salem.

