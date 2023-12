BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch posted a 55-35 win over Marlington at home to improve to 3-1.

Camden Lane paced the Warriors with 15 points. Cooper Anderson added 9 points and Joey Jackson scored 7.

West Branch is scheduled to host Liberty on Thursday.

Parker Woods and Cameron Evanich poured in 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Dukes.

Marlington will travel to Canfield to take on the Cardinals on Tuesday.