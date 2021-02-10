West Branch coach celebrates rivalry win over Salem

Following a 43-33 win over rival Salem. West Branch Head Coach Walt DeShields joined Chad Krispinsky.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Girls Basketball Team held off Salem 43-33 Wednesday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Warriors' Head Coach Walt DeShields joined Chad Krispinsky.

West Branch has now won seven straight games.

The victory avenges the Warriors’ 49-42 loss to the Quakers back in January.

Freshman Sophie Gregory was named Player of the Game after leading West Branch with 10 points. Anna Lippiatt and Emma Egli added 8 points apiece, while Jillian Pidgeon chipped in with 7 points in the win.

Salem was led by Abbie Davidson, who tallied a game-high 11 points. Rylee Hutton finished with 7 points, while Abby Perry and Annie Davidson added 4 points apiece.

The Quakers have now lost three in a row, dropping to 11-5 on the season.

West Branch improves to 18-4 on the campaign.