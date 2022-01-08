BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Warriors posted double-figures in West Branch’s 66-28 victory over Alliance. The Lady Warriors have won five of their last six outings.

Sophie Gregory led the Lady Warriors with 13 points and five boards. Sydney Mercer closed out her afternoon with 12 points. Mikalyn Fitts and Anna Lippiatt tallied 11 and 10 points respectively.

West Branch (11-3) will visit league-rival Carrollton on Wednesday.

Alliance was led by a pair of sophomores Marzae Gantz and Ella Smith, who each scored 7 points.

The Lady Aviators (4-8) will step out of the Eastern Buckeye Conference to meet Rootstown at home.