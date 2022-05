STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch baseball team downed Struthers 12-1 Thursday night at Bob Cene Park.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Freshman Anthony Perry went 3-for-4 for the Warriors, scoring twice and recording one RBI. Garrison Martin scored once and tallied one RBI, while Christian Starcher added two runs.

The Warriors improve to 13-6 on the season.