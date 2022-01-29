BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch standout lineman Greg Rockwell has committed to play college football at Mount Union.

Rockwell was a three-year starter for the Warriors in the high school ranks. For his efforts last fall, he earned First Team All-Ohio honors in Division IV.

He earned West Branch’s “Mr. Efficiency” award, which is given to the lineman with the highest grade.

Rockwell chose to play at Mount Union over Washington and Jefferson and Marietta.

Rockwell helped anchor the line for a West Branch offense that averaged more than 40 points per game.