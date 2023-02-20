BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior lineman Mitchell Coffee has officially announced his commitment to continue his football career in the college ranks at Mount Union.

For his efforts last fall, Coffee was named Division IV All-Ohio First Team. In addition, he earned All-NEO, All-Quad County, and all Eastern Buckeye Conference honors.

He started 38 straight games for the Warriors over the last three years. He allowed just one sack his senior season.

The standout lineman has been selected to play in the OHSFCA North-South Classic. It is widely considered to be the most prestigious high school football all-star football game in Ohio.

Coffee chose Mount Union after likewise fielding offers from Clarion, Lake Erie College, Walsh, Thomas More, Siena Heights and Wheeling University.