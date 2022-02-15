YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville boy’s basketball team topped Valley Christian 52-46 Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Watch the video to hear from the Tigers.

“We came in tonight planning on a battle,” Wellsville head coach David “Bug” Thompson said. “We got a battle, but we played our zone. Played it great, stuck to it the whole game. One possession we went man, but the game plan worked tonight and we took care of the ball when we had to. Missed some free throws down the stretch. Got to correct that, but I thought the guys played great.”

Wellsville’s Isaiah Greathouse led all scorers with 27.

Joey Battista finished with 21 for the Golden Eagles.

With the victory, Wellsville improves to 10-3 in conference play, while Valley Christian drops to 9-4 in EOAC action.