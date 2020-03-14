“We’re taking a pause” YSU athletic director says spring sports not done yet, and eligibility may return

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University offers eight spring sports for both men and women. Right now, those seasons are on hold… not cancelled, just paused.

Even though the NCAA has eliminated their spring tournaments, there’s still a chance the Penguins could play regular season games, or even a conference tournament.

“Obviously the biggest plan is the health and safety of our kids,” says YSU Director of Athletics Ron Strollo. “So we’re taking a pause here, like the NBA, and we’re going to revisit in maybe two or three weeks and see where we’re at. I’m not sure we’re going to be in a better spot or not, but we’re going to at least take a look and see where we’re at.”

Right now the university is on spring break, and they’ve extended that for at least another week. But there are kids on campus, and student athletes are still permitted to use the facilities to train, or rehab, or just work out.

“We’ve been advised that the best place for these kids is at home,” says Strollo. “So we’ve told them to stay at home. But some of them have been here through spring break on campus and those facilities remain open for them.

And if the Spring season is lost, Strollo says there’s a good chance those athletes will get their eligibility back. There’s even a chance the winter sport athletes will get the same consideration. The NCAA makes the rules, and they are usually not flexible, but Strollo says this time, he doesn’t expect much a fight.

“Well sometimes the NCAA gets painted as the big bad ugly monster,” says Strollo. “And sometimes I feel that way, but for the most part when you’re talking about the the NCAA, you’re talking about a group of presidents. That’s the board of the NCAA. They’re going to do what’s right for the student athletes and yield, especially in times like this that are just unprecedented.

Youngstown State Spring football was also scheduled to begin next week. Strollo says that not happening now. But they are holding out hope that a closed spring practice could take place at some point.