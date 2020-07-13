“We’re striving to build a perennial playoff contender,” says Sebring’s Seidel

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring has lost 23 straight games before handing Southington a 37-29 loss in week 2 of the 2019 season. If that was not enough, the Trojans came back the next week and defeated Mathews – 35-0.

Under second-year head coach Matt Seidel, the Sebring football program is on the right track. “The biggest change is the buy-in from the kids and the community,” says Seidel. “We proved that we could turn it around and put a product on the field that is fun to be a part of and watch. We’re committed to building a program. We’ll work every day to make our student-athletes better football players and community members while striving to be competitive in the MVAC. We’re striving to build a perennial playoff contender and represent our school and community in the best possible way.”

2019 Record: 2-8 (0-7), 8th place in MVAC

Head Coach: Matt Seidel, 2nd season (2-8)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 15.9 (47th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 37.7 (55th in Area)

Total Offense: 273.4

Rushing Offense: 133.0

Passing Offense: 140.4

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 8

What you need to know about Sebring’s offense

-Sebring’s offense welcomes back a trio of starters up front – Matt Byrd, Frankie Lozoya and Nicco Amabeli – along with a couple of playmakers in Elijah Fredrick (72 receiving yards), Noah Fredrick (171 receiving yards, 101 rushing yards) and Second-Team All-MVAC selection Cody Horning (15 catches, 253 yards, 2 TDs).

However, replacing the team’s three-year starting QB Zane Peterson will be difficult. Last year, Peterson completed 69.8% of his passes for 1328 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also rushed for 743 stripes and scored 6 times via the ground game. Peterson’s backup Dylan Johnson completed 4 passes a year ago for 70 yards and a score.

Coach Seidel is optimistic about his offense, “We’re excited to add some new faces to the offense that were not with us last year. We must replace Zane at QB and develop our offensive line which lost two starters.”

What you need to know about Sebring’s defense

-Five of the eight defensive starters returning are in the front seven – Cody Horning (32 tackles, 3 QB sacks), Frankie Lozoya (6 QB sacks), Nicco Amabeli, Matt Byrd (4 QB sacks), and Dylan Johnson.

Strong safety Zane Peterson (58 tackles,3 QB sacks, 3 INTs) has since graduated but the team will have cornerbacks Noah Fredrick (12 tackles, INT) and Zach Ruzek (14 tackles) and safety Elijah Fredrick (22 tackles) back in the fold in 2020.

“We have to be more sound in our run fits since we’re in a run(-first) league,” indicates Seidel. “The development of our linebackers will be key as we move players into new roles and welcome new additions to the program.”

Sebring’s Key Player(s)

-Senior linebacker Cody Horning was the only junior named a full-time captain last season. Horning finished with 32 tackles (11 for a loss), forced 4 fumbles, sacked the quarterback 3 times and scored 2 defensive touchdowns.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 27 – Leetonia

Sept. 4 – at Southington

Sept. 11 – at Mathews

Sept. 18 – Waterloo

Sept. 25 – at Lowellville

Oct. 2 – Western Reserve

Oct. 8 – McDonald

Oct. 16 – at Springfield

Oct. 23 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 30 – at Jackson-Milton

The Big game on the schedule

August 27 – vs. Leetonia

…Year #2 of coach Seidel’s tenure kicks off on Thursday night against Leetonia. Interesting to see how the Trojans look without Zane Peterson at QB.