‘We’re still chasing’: Altawil & Sperling record hat tricks as undefeated Howland keeps rolling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is ranked second in the state in the Division II Coaches Poll and they continue to impress this season.

The Tigers routed Cardinal Mooney, 7-0 Thursday night at the YSU Soccer Complex on campus. Seniors Gabriel Altawil and Jordan Sperling led the charge with three goals and two assists apiece. Austin Stassinis had the final goal for the Tigers.

“The chemistry tonight, I thought, was just really nice between us,” Altawil said. “It was just a great team effort really and we really broke them down. But I think there’s still the next level for us to reach, we’re not quite there I don’t think.”

With the win, Howland improves to 9-0-1 on the season, while Cardinal Mooney drops to 3-2-3.

The Tigers travel to Canfield next Tuesday for a big match against Canfield, their lone draw of the season.

“We’re developing a nice duo up there,” Sperling said. “Everyone else is putting us in great positions to let us create and score. You can look at the [state] rankings, we’re not number one so that just keeps us going every single day. We’re still chasing, we’re still chasing and we want to get to that level.”