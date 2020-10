The Bulldogs finished the regular season at (5-1) and earned the Number Two seed in Region 13

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Bulldogs will host Salem this Saturday night in Round Two of the Division IV playoffs.

Watch the video above to hear from Poland head coach Ryan Williams, and senior lineman Karter Kellgren about their matchup with the Quakers.

Poland finished the regular season at (5-1) this year, and earned the Number Two seed in Region 13.

Salem is coming off a 34-19 win over Struthers in Round One, and enters this week with a record of (4-3).