EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There are big expectations at Beaver Local this fall. The team is coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances and their first Buckeye 8 Conference title in school history. And most of the kids that were part of that success are back for more this year.

“We’re real confident. I think we’re ready to take the next step and be even better than we were last year,” says junior quarterback Austin Cline. “I think this what this group has on our last group, is we act more as a family. We’re ready to die for each other. We’re ready to play”

“Of the four years I’ve played high school football, I don’t think we’ve ever been this ready before as a team,” says senior Caleb White. “We’re a family this year and we’ve never had that before. We have a lot of young guys stepping up, and I just feel like we’re going to hit them this year harder than we ever have.”

Beaver Local certainly has the punching power to do it. Quarterback Austin Cline threw for over 2,000 yards last year, and accounted for 32 total touchdowns as a sophomore. This year, he returns bigger, stronger, and surrounded by playmakers.

Senior Caleb White placed in four events at the State Track meet this spring. He’ll add speed and versatility to the offense, and three-year starter Zane McCoy will lead the way up front at center. It’s a roster that breeds confidence.

“We want them confident. Don’t get me wrong, we don’t want them overconfident,” says head coach Mike McKenzie. “We want confidence to be borne out of the work and the effort that we’ve put into our preparation. So when we walk in on a Friday night, we’ve worked so hard during the week and we’ve prepared so hard that we’re confident because we know what’s going to happen.”

The Beavers will find out early if they’re serious contenders in Division Four. They open with Indian Valley and Salem, two D4 playoff teams from last year. But this team isn’t built to just make the playoffs, they want to win when they get there.

“We’ve got that opportunity, now,” says McKenzie. “We’re not anywhere close to where we need to be. We’ve got to continue to have that hunger, staying humble, staying hungry.”

“We’d love to win the state championship,” says White. “But that’s going to be a tough one. And we’ll have to work really hard if we want to get that. But that’s obviously always the goal.”

“As long as we stay healthy and we work hard and do all the little things that we need to do, we can be real good,” says Cline. “I want to be 10-0 this year.”