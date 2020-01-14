‘We’re not looking backward, we’re looking forward;’ Kevin Stefanski introduced as Browns’ head coach

Even though the Browns are on their third full-time head coach in three years, Stefanski said his focus is on the future, not the past

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago to the day, Freddie Kitchens was named the 17th full-time head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Now 360 days later, Kevin Stefanski was introduced as the team’s 18th full-time head coach at First Energy Stadium.

“I have a great, great respect for the alumni of this storied franchise,” Stefanski said. “I pinch myself to think that I am going to talk to Jim Brown later today. That’s my dad’s favorite player growing up, so I’ve heard all about Jim Brown from a young kid and that’s special to me.”

Even though the Browns are on their third full-time head coach in three years, Stefanski said his focus is on the future, not the past.

“For me — and it’s easy — the focus is 2020. We’re not looking backward, we’re moving forward and I hope all of our players know that, too. When they walk in the building, whenever it is in April, we’re moving forward. Anything that has happened in the past does not affect our future so I am just confident in the group that we have.”

Stefanski and the Browns now turn their collective attention to hiring a new general manager and filling out the coaching staff.