“We’re looking to keep the momentum going,” states Watson after Liberty’s memorable season

Liberty won 19-games and was the top seed in the Struthers District last winter

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.

Liberty Leopards

Coach: Deidre Watson

2019-20 Record: 19-5 (10-2, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Junior – Allyson Jones. Sophomores – Cianna Smith and Demi Watson

…Top-seeded Liberty (in the Struthers District) was upset by Crestview – 69-53 – in the District Semifinal last February. The Lady Leopards had lost to league leader Champion twice (who advanced to the Regionals), Poland (District Finalist) and against Harding (another District Finalist) during the regular season. The team saw an increase of 7-wins a year ago.

Now the team must accomplish their goals without the likes of Shar’Da Williamson (17.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg), Delia Watson (12.4 ppg, 6.5 apg) and Nevaeh Dixon (3.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg). “We’re looking to keep the momentum going,” says coach Watson. “with a very young crew this year. Team continuity and a leadership presence within the team are keys to our success. The expectations are to compete with our opponents and strive for continual improvement to make a solid tournament run.”

Liberty will welcome back junior Allyson Jones (3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and sophomores Cianna Smith (12.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg) as well as Demi Watson (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg). Smith sank 37 three-pointers a year to go along with her 33.6% shooting percentage from long distance (37-110). Watson made 28 three-point shots for second on the team.

2019-20 AAC Blue Standings

Champion – 11-1 (21-5)

Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)

Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)

Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)

LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)

Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)

Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Liberty

Nov. 25 – Salem

Nov. 30 – Boardman

Dec. 3 – Harding

Dec. 7 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 9 – at Canfield

Dec. 14 – Brookfield

Dec. 17 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 19 – at Lordstown

Dec. 21 – Champion

Dec. 30 – Poland

Jan. 2 – Lakeview

Jan. 4 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 7 – LaBrae

Jan. 11 – at Crestview

Jan. 18 – McDonald

Jan. 21 – at Brookfield

Jan. 25 – Newton Falls

Jan. 28 – at Champion

Feb. 1 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 4 – at LaBrae

Feb. 8 – Crestview