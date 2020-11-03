“We’re looking to keep the momentum going,” states Watson after Liberty’s memorable season

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.
Liberty Leopards
Coach: Deidre Watson
2019-20 Record: 19-5 (10-2, AAC Blue)
Returning Starters: Junior – Allyson Jones. Sophomores – Cianna Smith and Demi Watson
…Top-seeded Liberty (in the Struthers District) was upset by Crestview – 69-53 – in the District Semifinal last February. The Lady Leopards had lost to league leader Champion twice (who advanced to the Regionals), Poland (District Finalist) and against Harding (another District Finalist) during the regular season. The team saw an increase of 7-wins a year ago.
Now the team must accomplish their goals without the likes of Shar’Da Williamson (17.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg), Delia Watson (12.4 ppg, 6.5 apg) and Nevaeh Dixon (3.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg). “We’re looking to keep the momentum going,” says coach Watson. “with a very young crew this year. Team continuity and a leadership presence within the team are keys to our success. The expectations are to compete with our opponents and strive for continual improvement to make a solid tournament run.”
Liberty will welcome back junior Allyson Jones (3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and sophomores Cianna Smith (12.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg) as well as Demi Watson (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg). Smith sank 37 three-pointers a year to go along with her 33.6% shooting percentage from long distance (37-110). Watson made 28 three-point shots for second on the team.
2019-20 AAC Blue Standings
Champion – 11-1 (21-5)
Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)
Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)
Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)
LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)
Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)
Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)
2020-21 Schedule
Liberty
Nov. 25 – Salem
Nov. 30 – Boardman
Dec. 3 – Harding
Dec. 7 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 9 – at Canfield
Dec. 14 – Brookfield
Dec. 17 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 19 – at Lordstown
Dec. 21 – Champion
Dec. 30 – Poland
Jan. 2 – Lakeview
Jan. 4 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 7 – LaBrae
Jan. 11 – at Crestview
Jan. 18 – McDonald
Jan. 21 – at Brookfield
Jan. 25 – Newton Falls
Jan. 28 – at Champion
Feb. 1 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 4 – at LaBrae
Feb. 8 – Crestview