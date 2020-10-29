‘We’re loaded with confidence right now’: Springfield discusses Saturday’s playoff matchup with Mogadore

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers welcome Mogadore to town Saturday in a rematch of last year’s Division VI Regional Championship game, which the Tigers won, 35-21.



This season, Springfield (9-0) has hardly been tested. They’re averaging 45 points per game and have won every contest by at least four touchdowns. But expect a closer game Saturday against the Wildcats (6-1), a powerhouse program with revenge on their minds from last season.

Top-seeded Springfield is coming off playoff wins over Western Reserve (35-7) and St. Thomas Aquinas (44-8) and will now face #4 Mogadore in the Regional Semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m. at Springfield High School.

“We’re loaded with confidence right now coming off the last two weeks and basically the whole season, we’ve been beating teams pretty good,” said Brady Brungard, senior lineman. “But last year was a good game with them and they’re always a very good team so we just have to come in ready to play and be motivated.”

“Mogadore is a very disciplined and tough team, and they got a little nastiness to them,” said Sean Guerriero, Springfield head coach. “So our kids have to be ready to come out that first play. Mogadore has not played on grass yet, they haven’t traveled yet, they’ve had every home game. So that works to our advantage but our kids just have to take that momentum and be ready to go on Saturday.”

Watch the full interviews with Coach Guerriero and Brady Brungard in the video above.

