FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s tough to find a program around the Valley that compares to the Farrell Steelers football team.

“Here at Farrell, you know, we’re here to win championships and we have the leaders to do it,” said head coach Amp Pegues.

In the last 10 seasons, the Steelers have pumped out 101 wins and again have the pieces to keep the train on the tracks.

“We’re not looking to just make the playoffs, so we’re not looking to go .500,” Pegues said. “We’re here to win and we’re here to win our region, the district, and we went for a state title win and that’s where our program is and that’s the pride that we have in Farrell.”

It starts with three-year starting quarterback Kabron Smith and his nearly 2,000 yards and 29 total touchdowns last season.

“I want to leave here on a great note, I want to be a state championship team. I’m not focused all on personal records, that’s all going to come as long as we go,” Smith said. “But I want to be deep in the playoffs. I want to be a state championship caliber team.”

Along with athlete Brandon Chambers, who rushed for over 1,000 yards with 12 total scores and added two interceptions on defense.

“It feels really good to get back. Since we lost, I’ve just been eager to really get back on the field,” Chambers said. “I just want to prove everybody wrong, everybody doubting us this year. So I just want to prove everybody wrong.”

Plus, two newcomers ready to make their mark on this program in Simier Wade, who rushed for over 1,300 yards for Kennedy Catholic last season.

“I’m looking forward to playing with these guys. I love working hard with these guys. I’ve been working hard with these guys since April, so it just feels good to be able to put it all together in August,” Wade said.

And Junjun Andrada, who will rock the number four this season and is set up to anchor the defense at linebacker.

“Having a chance to actually go and play into the playoffs and fight for a state champ and get a win is something different,” Andrada said. “Then knowing the history behind Farrell — because my dad used to grow up around here and he would always tell me about it and we would come and watch the games at home — it’s exciting and nerve-wracking too though.”

So, when 10 wins a season starts becoming the norm, all eyes are on the ultimate prize

“We have high expectation, especially from this program,” Wade said. “So the only thing I’m looking for is a state championship out of this group.”

The Steelers open up their season on the road as they travel north to take on the North East Grape Pickers on Friday, August 25.