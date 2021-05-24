‘We’re gonna come strong, ready to advance’: Canfield reacts to punching ticket to district final

Watch the video below to hear the Cardinals' postgame reaction after advancing to the district championship game.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Marlington 10-0 in the Division II District Semifinals Monday at Cene Park in Struthers.

Cardinals pitcher Ryan Petro allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts in the win.

Josh Juliano went 4-4 with four RBIs with two doubles in the win for Canfield.



A.J. Havrilla, Landon Beidelchies, Nate Shaw, Ben Slanker, Dom Machuga and Gianni Gaetano each drove in a run for the Cardinals.

Canfield improves to 22-0 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face the winner of the Howland/Canton South game in the Division II District Final on Wednesday at Cene Park.

