YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday marks the start of conference play for the YSU football team. The Penguins will travel to Cedar Falls, which has historically been a very difficult place to earn a win. In fact, the last time YSU beat Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome was back in 1999.

“I think we’re going to turn a lot of heads in conference play this year,” said YSU junior defensive back Troy Jakubec. “We’re looking forward to rewriting what people think of us going and playing at the UNI-Dome.”

“It’s the first conference game, you know, we got to go in there and we got to show the league that we’re ready to go,” said Penguins senior tailback Dra Rushton. “We had a bitter taste in our mouth when we were sitting in this room and we didn’t get our shot at the playoffs. And we know that we had to win one more game or maybe two more games. So, we just know all these count.”

“Now we get to measure it. We went there two years ago, and it was embarrassing,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “I put that on my shoulders, and I had to develop a better plan. Throw that out, and we had to get bigger and stronger.”

“We got to focus on what we can control, added Phillips. “That’s effort, attitude and execution on offense, defense and special teams.”

The Penguins and Panthers will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Falls. The game will be broadcast live locally on MyYTV.